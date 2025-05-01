Victim in 2021 Scotch Creek shooting was known to police, jurors hear

Photo: Castanet John Vance was shot and killed at a Scotch Creek car wash with a semi-automatic nine millimetre handgun on June 25, 2021.

Reality hit Chelsey Tkachuk like a freight train when she found her friend shot in a North Shuswap car wash.

Tkachuk was on the witness stand in a Kamloops courtroom on Wednesday, testifying in front of jurors on Day 3 of Paul Binder's second-degree murder trial, which is scheduled to last two weeks.

Everyone agrees that Binder was holding the semi-automatic nine millimetre handgun that shot and killed John Vance in Scotch Creek on June 25, 2021. The shooting was captured by security cameras.

Tkachuck said she was at Binder’s home, near the car wash he operated, the night before the shooting took place. She said several friends were there, including Vance.

She told jurors she awoke the next day to Binder coming into his residence, holding a handgun and saying he had shot Vance.

Tkachuck said she ran outside, where she spotted Vance’s Dodge pickup in the car wash. She said she didn’t know the extent of his injuries until she opened the driver’s side door, where he was sitting with a shotgun in his arms.

“As soon as I opened the door it was like reality hit,” Tkachuck said through tears.

She said she ran back inside to call 911 but blanked because she was in "complete shock."

Tkachuk described Vance as her “big brother” and said he got into a punch up with Binder some time prior to the shooting.

Victim was known to cops

RCMP Const. Kevin Gien was one of the first officers to arrive at the car wash the morning of the shooting, around 6 a.m.

Gien said he dealt with Vance prior to the shooting, including an incident the previous year in which Vance assaulted him while in custody.

Another Mountie, Chase RCMP Const. Tyler Haynes, said Vance was “definitely involved” in crime and attempted to flee multiple times during traffic stops in the area.

Vance was found by police laying on his back in the car wash with his feet still inside his truck. He had a machete on his belt and a shotgun was laying near him.

In a video shown in court of police responding to the incident, Gien can be heard clearing Binder’s residence, in which he found the handgun used in the shooting. Haynes said he attempted to perform life-saving measures on Vance while waiting for paramedics.

“I was just telling him to hold in there and just trying to encourage him to fight,” he said in court.

In her opening statement, Crown prosecutor Laura Drake said she expects the jury will have to decide whether whether Binder intended to kill Vance or was acting in self defence.

The trial continues on Thursday.