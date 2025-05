Photo: BCWS A 0.2-hectare wildfire discovered earlier today north of Barriere is now being held.

A small wildfire that sparked just north of Barriere is now being held, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire was discovered earlier today and as of 7:17 p.m. was classified as being held at 0.2 hectares in size.

BCWS said the cause of the fire is suspected to be lightning.