New park signs in Lac Du Bois celebrate Secwepemc stewardship, language

A group gathered under bright blue skies in the rolling Lac Du Bois hills last week to celebrate the installation of new interpretive trail signs highlighting Secwépemc stewardship and language.

“Tsecwmíntlemt te spélem — we welcome you all to the grasslands,” reads the heading on the first sign, located at the trailhead near the 9.5-kilometre marker on Lac Du Bois Road.

About a dozen guests took in views of the expansive spélem (the Secwepemctsín word for grassland) while walking an approximate 10 minute out-and-back trail to see each of the four signs installed as part of the project.

Laura Saul, Secwépemc arts and culture co-ordinator for the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Language and Culture Department, said the signs are an “amazing source of education and information” for trail users.

“We have oral history, we have books, we have those kinds of ways of learning — and now we have that right there,” Saul said.

"Sometimes it can be hard to find this kind of information, but just to have it presented right there and to have the language that ties the land in as well, this language that originated from people who came from these lands, I think that's amazing.”

Signs include information about the grassland ecosystem, its ecological, cultural and spiritual importance, and the plants and animals that live in the region. A Secwepemctsín sound chart is included to help people correctly pronounce names and words.

TteS Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir said the interpretive sign project showed collaboration, inclusivity and a recognition of Truth and Reconciliation calls to action.

“This is a prime example of just that, and recognizing the impacts of colonialism, but also recognizing the here, the now, that path forward,” Casimir said.

Tk’emlúps Tkwenem7íple7 (Coun.) Nikki Fraser said she hopes more similar projects will follow.

“Hopefully we see more of our language out on the land, so that the guests within our ancestral lands know the language, know who the original caretakers are of this area, and understand what is important to us in this area and why we are caretakers,” Fraser said.

The interpretive signage came together through partnerships with the band, BC Parks, the Kamloops Naturalist Club and the Grassland Conservation Council. Funding for the project was also provided by the federal government.

The Kamloops Naturalist Club’s Jesse Ritcey said the old signage was originally developed by the club and the Grasslands Council of B.C.

Two years ago, BC Parks advised the club the signs were worn out and due for replacement — and the club felt it was a good opportunity to create something new. Tk’emlúps leadership agreed to work together to develop the pieces.

He noted the old signs didn’t recognize the Secwépemc people’s “continued ongoing stewardship and relationship to the land.

“It was almost like a historical ‘people used to be here’ — and it wasn't capturing the richness and that relationship and the ongoing stewardship and that friendship and connection that we want to see here,” he said.

“So I really hope that these signs really fully reflect that.”