Kamloops event planners rethinking security following deadly Lapu Lapu Day attack in Vancouver

Photo: The Canadian Press Vancouver police secure the scene after a car drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver on Saturday.

The North Shore Business Improvement Association plans to have vehicles acting as barricades at this year’s Yew Street Block Party, which will see the North Shore street closed down between from Spirit Square to Tranquille Road.

It’s an action being taken in part as a response to last week’s deadly ramming attack at Vancouver's Lapu Lapu Day street festival.

Jeremy Heighton, the NSBIA's executive director, said the June event will have vehicles parked at the three roadway entry points to Yew Street, partly for display for some of the event’s participants, but also as security for festivalgoers.

Heighton said the idea is one he first got about three years ago when he noticed a similar setup along the Las Vegas strip, but the Lapu Lapu Day attack — which saw the driver of an SUV speed down a street and into a crowd in a pedestrian-only area, killing 11 people — informed the decision to move forward with plan.

“It's always a good opportunity when a situation happens to review your security protocols,” he said. “Are we doing the most we can do to ensure that people who attend our events are safe and protected?”

Open to reviews

Officials with the City of Kamloops and the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association say enhancing security for prevention and peace of mind is something for which they would like to plan.

Dušan Magdolen, cultural services and events manager for the City of Kamloops, said he intends to have discussions on the topic but nothing has been set yet, and KCBIA boss Howie Reimer said he also wants to put together a plan.

Reimer said he'd like to sit down with the KCBIA's board, its insurer and the city to discuss the issue.

“We don't have anything planned immediately, but it's something we're certainly going to review,” he said.

“But it's probably a little too early to talk about what is the plan moving forward. The plan is to formulate a plan and to see what best practices are."

Reimer said he thinks the annual Santa Clause Parade and night market are events at which such barricading might be implemented.

He said some of the BIA’s events already have barricading, but not to the extent of having cement abutments or dump trucks put in place.

Mitchell Forgie, one of the organizers of the popular annual Brewloops festival, said barricades around that event have been an “anti-terrorism” requirement of the insurer for the better part of a decade.

“Typically we get a car dealership to sponsor it, and then they put their cars at the front,” Forgie said.

Wide ripple

The tragedy's reach extends across Canada, with the CEO of industry group Festivals and Events Ontario saying many are looking at safety issues in the wake of the attack.

Dave MacNeil said those in the business always re-evaluate their procedures after such an incident.

That's mostly because they want to keep their clientele safe, but also because insurers often require robust security plans.

"We have to sit down and really look at it through the lens of what else could possibly happen, what could possibly go wrong? And every time something like that happens, wherever it is around the world, it always comes back to impact all of us," MacNeil said.

He said the high cost of security can make hosting large events difficult.

"Risk management is one of those things that's making it harder and harder to execute events," he said. "It's what's making them more and more expensive to execute, to insure."

Political issue

Politicians are also turning their attention to the public safety issue highlighted by the attack, with B.C. Premier David Eby saying he would call an independent commission to gather information about how other jurisdiction's handle festival safety.

Eby said he wants to make sure British Columbians feel safe going out to community events this summer.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said people are "sick and tired" of inquiries and reviews. He said the man accused in the attack was under the care of a mental health team and on "extended leave," a term referring to leave from involuntary treatment.

"This is incredibly difficult to hear and even harder to accept because it points to a deeper failure in the mental health system," Sim said. "The mental health crisis is not just a health crisis. It has become a public safety crisis."

Thirty-year-old Adam Kai-Ji Lo is facing eight counts of second-degree murder and police say more charges are likely. Dozens were injured in the attack and police said on Wednesday that 16 people remain in hospital, including five in critical condition.

Mental health has been cited in several attacks in Vancouver, including the stabbing of three people at a celebration in Chinatown in 2023. The suspect in that case was on an unescorted day pass from the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital.

The mayor said the city has started a comprehensive internal review of the events surrounding the attack, including the festival's permitting, site safety, planning and emergency response, and will identify steps forward for future events with a preliminary report out in a few weeks.

— with files from the Canadian Press