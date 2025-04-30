Lillooet ER to close for 37-hour period starting Wednesday evening

Photo: File photo. The Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre will be closed for a 37-hour period starting Wednesday night.

The Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre emergency room will be closed for a 37-hour period starting Wednesday night.

It’s the latest in a series of closures for the ER, which has seen five temporary closures over the past two weeks. The emergency room was most recently closed over Monday night.

In a news release, Interior Health said emergency services will be unavailable from 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 30, until 8 a.m. on Friday, May 2.

“Patients can access emergency care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during this time,” IH said. “All other inpatient services will continue at Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre.”

Anyone who has a life-threatening emergency should always call 911 to be taken to the nearest appropriate and available facility. Non-emergency health information is available 24/7 on www.healthlinkbc.ca or by calling 811.