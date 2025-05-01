Professor 'upset' with lawyer before meeting where murder is alleged to have taken place

Photo: Castanet Butch Bagabuyo leaves the Kamloops Law Courts on April 14, following Day 1 of his first-degree murder trial.

A Thompson Rivers University professor was “upset” in the weeks leading up to his death because he couldn’t get a large sum of hidden money back from his lawyer.

That’s what a judge was told Wednesday in B.C. Supreme Court as the trial of Kamloops lawyer Butch Bagabuyo entered its third week.

Bagabuyo, 57, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his client, 60-year-old Mohd Abdullah.

According to prosecutors, Bagabuyo and Abdullah conspired in 2016 to hide $774,000 from Abdullah’s ex-wife during their separation. Abdullah, who worked as a computer sciences instructor at TRU, was trying to collect that money in the months leading up to his death on March 11, 2022.

The Crown has alleged Bagabuyo killed Abdullah after burning through the hidden cash, stabbing him to death inside his Victoria Street law office and then enlisting the help of an unknowing elderly friend to rent a cargo van and dispose of the evidence.

Abdullah was reported missing after failing to show up for work on March 14, 2022. His body was discovered three days later inside a large storage tote in the back of a cargo van parked outside the home of Bagabuyo’s friend.

Wanted to 'protect' money

Tanya Thompson took the witness stand on Wednesday afternoon. She described herself as Abdullah’s friend.

Thompson is an astrologer, and the two met through her work in 2018. She said she gave Abdullah readings and they became friends a few years later.

“There was a court date coming up for him, I believe connected to his divorce, and he was asking me for the best dates for that. I was helping him with that,” she said.

”Then we became closer and more friends."

Thompson said Abdullah told her about his plan to hide a large sum of money from his ex — she said it was about $800,000.

“What was important to him was that he didn’t want his ex wife to access any of his money or her children to access any of his money. He was looking to protect it,” she said.

“Mohd gave the money to the lawyer to be held in trust."

Frustration builds

Thompson said Abdullah started the process of trying to collect the money in November of 2021 — two years after his ex died. She said Bagabuyo told Abdullah he had to wait two years after her death so that her children could not make a claim on the cash.

Then came the excuses. She said Bagabuyo kept coming up with reasons to delay the transaction, and Abdullah was growing increasingly frustrated.

“There were many reasons why the lawyer could not get the money,” Thompson said. “There was a few different reasons, but he kept on giving reasons why he couldn’t give it to him and why it was being held back.”

Under cross-examination, Thompson said Abdullah was “upset” after repeatedly getting the runaround.

She said Abdullah had March 4, 2022, circled on his calendar as the day he would finally get the money. He was supposed to meet with Bagabuyo that day.

Before the meeting, court heard, Bagabuyo showed up unannounced at Abdullah’s TRU office.

“His lawyer came to Mohd’s office to tell him that he had been looking for him throughout the day and that he wasn’t able to release the money — he said it was about taxes,” Thompson said.

“And Mohd said that the lawyer needed more money to be able to release the money. That was $7,900. Mohd ended up giving him $3,000 in a cheque.”

Victim 'expected' cash

Thompson said Abdullah told her they rescheduled the meeting for March 11, 2022.

"He expected the lawyer’s accountant to be at that meeting — the lawyer and the accountant,” she said.

"He was expecting that this was actually going to be the time that the money was going to be released.”

Thompson said she emailed Abdullah a good luck note the night before.

“This was the third time that he was told that the money was going to be released,” she said. "So it was yet again a day for him to meet with the lawyer to try to receive the money."

Prosecutors allege that Bagabuyo stabbed Abdullah to death during that meeting, then put his body into a large wheeled storage tote and loaded it into his Honda Pilot SUV.

According to the Crown, Bagabuyo spent Abdullah's money on "personal living expenses," and had very little other income.

The trial continues

Bagabuyo’s trial will resume at the Kamloops Law Courts on Thursday before shifting to Vancouver on Monday. It started on April 14 and is scheduled to run into the middle of June.

Lawyers spent Wednesday morning arguing about Bagabuyo’s bail order, which will have to be changed before the weekend if he’s going to make it to court on Monday. His current bail order requires he live at an address in Kamloops.

Evidence presented in court on Wednesday relating to Bagabuyo’s bail conditions is protected by a court-ordered publication ban.