Mounties return to North Kamloops residence following heavy presence last week

Photo: Contributed RCMP officers could be seen Wednesday afternoon returning to a Valhalla home that was the site of an ERT presence on Friday, April 25.

Investigators have returned to a Brocklehurst home that was the focus of a large police presence late last week.

Residents said there were about four police cars parked outside a Valhalla Drive residence on Wednesday afternoon. One Mountie could be seen outside the home wearing a white jumpsuit.

On Friday, the RCMP’s emergency response team descended on the complex. Neighbours said ERT members could be seen breaking windows in the lower floor of the home while a drone flew overhead.

It is the same home that was the scene of a murder two years ago.

It's not yet known whether Wednesday's presence is connected to their investigation into the death of a man whose body was discovered on Friday in the Scheidam Flats area.

Investigators in that case said on Tuesday they were focused on a house in North Kamloops and waiting for a search warrant to get inside.

Castanet Kamloops has asked police for more information.