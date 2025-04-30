Large police presence at North Kamloops home related to ongoing probe: RCMP

Photo: Josh Dawson Members of the RCMP's emergency response team could be seen outside a home on 10th Street in North Kamloops on Wednesday afternoon.

Heavily armed Mounties descended on a North Kamloops residential street on Wednesday afternoon.

“This afternoon, police officers responded to the 1100-block of 10th Street as part of an ongoing investigation,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Details related to the presence are not available for release at this time, but the public is asked to please avoid the area until officers are cleared."

A Castanet reporter at the scene said he heard a series of loud bangs shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Police won’t say whether the presence is connected to their investigation into the death of a man whose body was discovered on Friday in the Scheidam Flats area. Investigators in that case said on Tuesday they were focused on a house in North Kamloops.