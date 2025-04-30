Few details about major police presence on North Kamloops street

Photo: Michael Potestio ERT police were at a home on 10th Street in North Kamloops on Wednesday, clearing the scene by about 7 p.m. Click here to view gallery Photo: Michael Potestio Photo: Michael Potestio Photo: Michael Potestio

UPDATE: 7:57 p.m.

Kamloops Mounties and heavily armed members of the RCMP's emergency response team cleared the scene of a home at the corner of 10th Street and Pembroke Avenue just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Streets in the area are once again open to traffic. The house is surrounded by yellow police tape.

Numerous Mounties in ERT gear with guns drawn could be seen circling the home with a police dog at about 6:15 p.m. A few loud bangs could be heard as they did, and police soon appeared to enter and have control of the house.

A Castanet reporter at the scene also reported hearing loud bangs at about 4:30 p.m.

Police could be seen using a ram and flying a drone above the scene. One officer carried a chainsaw into the house.

Multiple marked and unmarked police vehicles surrounded the home, as did an ERT van, the battering ram of which one eyewitness said he saw being used at the side of the home.

Police began moving out at about 6:45 p.m.

A neighbour said she saw ERT arrive at about 4 p.m. She said she left and was allowed to return to her house about an hour later.

She said she saw police remove a tree on the property at one point.

She said the house is comprised of multiple units and said the residents are quiet.

“Never see people there," she said. "It’s not a busy house. We never really see anybody."

ORIGINAL: 4:32 p.m.

Photo: Josh Dawson

Members of the RCMP's emergency response team could be seen outside a home on 10th Street in North Kamloops on Wednesday afternoon.