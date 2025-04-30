Few details about major police presence on North Kamloops street

UPDATE: 7:57 p.m.
Kamloops Mounties and heavily armed members of the RCMP's emergency response team cleared the scene of a home at the corner of 10th Street and Pembroke Avenue just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Streets in the area are once again open to traffic. The house is surrounded by yellow police tape.
Numerous Mounties in ERT gear with guns drawn could be seen circling the home with a police dog at about 6:15 p.m. A few loud bangs could be heard as they did, and police soon appeared to enter and have control of the house.
A Castanet reporter at the scene also reported hearing loud bangs at about 4:30 p.m.
Police could be seen using a ram and flying a drone above the scene. One officer carried a chainsaw into the house.
Multiple marked and unmarked police vehicles surrounded the home, as did an ERT van, the battering ram of which one eyewitness said he saw being used at the side of the home.
Police began moving out at about 6:45 p.m.
A neighbour said she saw ERT arrive at about 4 p.m. She said she left and was allowed to return to her house about an hour later.
She said she saw police remove a tree on the property at one point.
She said the house is comprised of multiple units and said the residents are quiet.
“Never see people there," she said. "It’s not a busy house. We never really see anybody."
ORIGINAL: 4:32 p.m.
Heavily armed Mounties descended on a North Kamloops residential street on Wednesday afternoon.
“This afternoon, police officers responded to the 1100-block of 10th Street as part of an ongoing investigation,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.
“Details related to the presence are not available for release at this time, but the public is asked to please avoid the area until officers are cleared."
A Castanet reporter at the scene said he heard a series of loud bangs shortly before 4:30 p.m.
Police won’t say whether the presence is connected to their investigation into the death of a man whose body was discovered on Friday in the Scheidam Flats area. Investigators in that case said on Tuesday they were focused on a house in North Kamloops.