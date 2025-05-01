Dozens of artists with Kamloops ties to display work at new Old Federal Studios exhibit

Photo: Castanet Old Federal Studios said it’s exhibition SOCIALOCAL: Gathering the Creatively will feature 25 artists with Kamloops ties presenting their work from May 3 to June 1.

Old Federal Studios' exhibition SOCIALOCAL: Gathering the Creatively Inclined will be held from May 3 to June 1.

The exhibition will feature artist talks, demos, workshops and networking opportunities, the release states.

A Kamloops Artists Summit will be held during the exhibit on May 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The exhibition is being co-ordinated by long-time Kamloops artist Vaughn Warren at 207 West Victoria St..

The studio will be open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays to Sundays. The official opening will be held on Saturday, May 3, at 6 p.m.