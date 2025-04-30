Uber Canada hiring drivers as popular ride-share service plans expansion to Kamloops

Photo: The Canadian Press An Uber driver's vehicle is seen after the company launched service, in Vancouver, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ride-share service Uber will soon be expanding to Kamloops.

The company has announced it is set to launch province-wide in May but hasn’t provided a specific date, saying only that it will begin “in the next few weeks.”

Uber is hiring drivers across B.C., noting rides will only be available in areas where there are drivers ready to accept them.

A $500 incentive is available for eligible drivers who complete their profile and take 10 trips in the first four weeks of launch.

Uber has been operating in Vancouver since January 2020, and expanded to Kelowna and Victoria in 2023.