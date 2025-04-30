TNRL expands hours of operation to its tiny library in Aberdeen Mall

Photo: TNRL The TNRL tiny library in Aberdeen Mall is getting new hours of operation.

Kamloops’ smallest library is getting bigger hours.

Effective Thursday, the Aberdeen Tiny Library branch will have its weekly hours double from 16 to 32 — and the branch will be open six days a week instead of four.

The tiny library opened in Aberdeen Mall in 2023 as a Thompson-Nicola Regional Library (TNRL) pilot program, and the branch will continue to operate in this space for another three years, following approval from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District board of directors.

“We heard from patrons loud and clear that they love the Aberdeen Tiny Library and wanted to see more open hours,” Margo Schiller, TNRL manager of Kamloops Libraries and Engagement, said in a news release.

“The TNRD board’s unanimous support means that we’ll be open more often to increase the convenience of accessing this library for patrons. It also means that all three Kamloops libraries will be open Sundays, year-round.”

Meanwhile, the 352-square-foot library is adding new program offerings.

Storytime & Craft will join the roster of ongoing programs, which already features Teeny Tiny Storytime and Books n Blenz. On May 7 and June 4, the tiny library will also host two special programs of Storytime & Craft at the West Highlands Community Centre (in place of Teeny Tiny Storytime on these specific days). Beginning in the fall, a weekly Storytime will be held on Friday mornings, also at the West Highlands Community Centre.

The tiny library’s holds locker and vending machine are available during Aberdeen Mall operating hours.

In 2024, more than 18,000 people visited the tiny library. It is the first new library in Kamloops since 1974.