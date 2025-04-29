Kamloops Mounties call for reinforcements to help deal with hotel standoff

Photo: Castanet Police on scene at the Ramada on Columbia Street on Tuesday, April 29.

UPDATE: 5:13 p.m.

Police are now reporting that they have apprehended a man after attending the Ramada Inn along Columbia Street West this afternoon alongside ERT.

ORIGINAL: 4:57 p.m.

Heavily armed Mounties have swarmed a Kamloops hotel.

According to police, officers received a call at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday reporting an armed man experiencing a mental health crisis.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the RCMP’s southeast district emergency response team was quickly deployed. Castanet readers reported seeing what appeared to be ERT vehicles speeding into Kamloops at about 4:30 p.m.

A number of RCMP vehicles could be seen at the Ramada, 555 W. Columbia St., when Castanet was on scene shortly before 5 p.m.

Evelyn asked people to stay away from the hotel.