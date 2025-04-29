TteS seeking volunteers for National Aboriginal Hockey Championships

Photo: Pexels Organizers are looking for Kamloops volunteers to help out with the National Aboriginal Hockey Championships, a six-day event starting on Friday, May 4.

Canada’s premier Indigenous hockey event is coming to Kamloops, and Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc is seeking volunteers to help out.

The National Aboriginal Hockey Championships will take place from Friday, May 4, to Friday, May 11. Six male and six female under-18 hockey teams from across the country will compete for the Turtle Island Cup.

Volunteer roles include security, merchandise sales, penalty box door openers, 50/50 sales, and team ambassadors or hosts. Volunteers are also needed for setting event music and greeting and giving information to guests.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the six-day event is asked to contact Larissa Kolle at [email protected] or call 250-828-9812 to sign up.

The championships will take place at McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre, while medal games will be played at Sandman Centre. All games are free to watch.