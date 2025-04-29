Mounties say search in Chase last week led to seizure of guns, explosives, gun manufacturing equipment

Photo: Castanet A high-risk search in Chase last week involved the RCMP's emergency response team.

A raid last week in Chase resulted in the seizure of guns, explosives and illegal gun manufacturing equipment, Kamloops Mounties say.

Police said the search of a residence on Third Avenue in Chase last Tuesday was part of an ongoing investigation that began earlier this year.

The Southeast District’s Emergency Response Team took part in the search, during which officers found multiple firearms, body armour, ammunition, explosives and a 3-D printer police said was used to manufacture illegal guns.

“Over the past few months, our [targeted enforcement unit] has undertaken a comprehensive, intelligence-led investigation aimed at severing one of the supply chains of illicit firearms in our community,” said Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley.

“This project involved a multi-phased enforcement and collaborative approach to impact violence involving firearms, which have been instrumental in fuelling the local drug trade conflict over the past year.”

Police deployed chemical irritants during the search due to what police are characterizing as the “high-risk” nature of the operation.

Chase residents were warned about the possible presence of the irritant which could cause irritation to nearby residents but was not harmful.

Police remained on the scene at the residence for the majority of the day as the Explosives Disposal Unit came up from the Lower Mainland to ensure the safe disposal of explosives found during the search.

“We appreciate the community’s support and understanding during our presence in the area," said Kamloops RCMP Sgt. Kevin McIntyre.

“This enforcement action is expected to significantly disrupt illegal firearms trafficking and reduce gun violence throughout the Thompson and Okanagan districts.”

McIntyre said Kamloops Mounties have been working hard to keep the community safe — "regardless of where the suspects may be located."

There were no injuries reported during the search and police said the investigation is ongoing.

No charges have been announced yet, but Mounties said they anticipate charges will be recommended to prosecutors.

Anyone with information about the investigation can call police at 250-828-3000.