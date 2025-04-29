Foul play suspected after man's body found in Paul Lake area, Mounties say

Photo: Castanet Police found a body over the weekend in the Scheidam Flats area off Paul Lake Road.

Police are investigating a murder after a man was found dead over the weekend on the outskirts of Kamloops.

Dylan Thomas Godfrey, 43, was found dead on Friday in the Scheidam Flats area near Paul Lake. Police believe he was the victim of foul play.

Mounties have not revealed much about how they found Godfrey’s body, but said the discovery was connected to an investigation into a stolen vehicle. Three men were arrested Friday in connection with that probe.

“Unfolding circumstances around this investigation led investigators to locate a deceased man in the Paul Lake area,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Jason Smart said in a news release.

Smart said officers are camped out at a North Shore home waiting for a search warrant connected to the investigation.

Police think the slaying was targeted.

“Investigators believe that Dylan Thomas Godfrey’s death was an isolated event and that no threat to the public exists,” Smart said.

He said Mounties are looking to talk to anyone with dash cam footage from Paul Lake Road, the Halston Connector or anywhere on the North Shore between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Friday, April 25.

The investigation in Scheidam Flats is not believed to be connected to a recent police presence west of Kamloops near Cherry Creek, where human remains were also found.

Anyone with information can call police at 1-877-987-8477.