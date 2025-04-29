Kamloops Mounties say no evidence of foul play has been found relating to death of homeless man

Photo: Castanet An RCMP SUV guards a scene on Monday, April 7, outside the former Penny Pinchers building in North Kamloops.

Police say no evidence of foul play has been uncovered in connection with the death of a homeless man whose body was found earlier this month following a small fire near a busy North Kamloops intersection.

Paramedics happened upon a fire outside the former Penny Pinchers building at the corner of Eighth Street and Tranquille Road just before 2 a.m. on April 7.

Firefighters arrived on scene and put out the blaze, then located a body.

“Since then, police have identified the victim as part of their sudden death investigation,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“At this time, no evidence has been discovered to suggest criminality was involved in the man’s untimely death.”

Police have only identified the deceased publicly as an adult man.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.