Who will represent Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola riding in Ottawa?

Photo: Josh Dawson Iain Currie speaks to Castanet at the Delta Hotel on Monday evening.

UPDATED: 8:07 p.m.

Iain Currie could not be more nervous.

The Liberal candidate for Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola was watching the results roll in with party supporters at the Delta Hotel on Victoria Street when Castanet caught up with him at about 7:30 p.m.

“I don’t think it’s possible that I could be more nervous — I have reached the titration point of nervousness,” he said.

"It’s just the nature of the beast, regardless of how things unfold. I ran a great campaign, we’ve got lots of volunteers who are in this room who put our everything into it — and we’ll see what happens.”

As of 8 p.m., with 26 of 272 polls reporting, Currie was trailing incumbent Conservative Frank Caputo by nearly 700 votes.

Caputo is in front with 2,351, followed by Currie’s 1,685, the NDP’s Miguel Godau with 369, the Green Party’s Jenna Lindley with 78 and the PPC’s Chris Enns with 51.

The celebration at the Delta is a lively affair, especially after the race was called nationally for Mark Carney’s Liberal Party.

The Conservative gathering, a private affair at Kamloops Square on Seymour Street, has a sombre mood, according to one attendee.

This story will be updated throughout the evening.

Photo: Josh Dawson

NDP supporters at Tumbleweeds Lounge on Monday night.