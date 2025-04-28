RCMP investigating after human remains found in rural area near Kamloops

Photo: Michael Potestio Police were searching this area earlier this month, confirming Monday human remains were found scattered over an area.

Police have now revealed their presence in the Cherry Creek area earlier this month was the result of finding human remains in the rural location west of Kamloops.

The BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit is now investigating the suspicious death near the Pendleton Creek recreation site, and are unsure where the "scattered partial remains" came from.

In a press release, RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark said Tk’emlúps police were made aware of a discovery of human remains in an area near Greenstone Road back on April 11.

"Major crime investigators, with the assistance of forensic identification services, were called in to process the scene and located partial human remains scattered across an area of the rural property," Clark said. "Police are unsure of the point of origin of the scattered partial remains."

The BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation and is treating the death as suspicious.

“The investigation is in its infancy," Clark said.

"Police want to speak with anyone who might have information about how the person died or how they came to be there,” Staff Sgt. Jason Smart of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit said in the release. “Work continues in an effort to determine the identity of the deceased, as well as the circumstances of their death.”

Residents in the Cherry Creek area told Castanet Kamloops they saw police searching a field about three kilometres up Greenstone Road the weekend of April 11.

Mounties with the serious crimes unit asked one resident if they had any security footage they could access.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit Tip Line at 1-877-987-8477.