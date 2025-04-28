Boater helps Kamloops Mounties rescue distressed woman from Thompson River

Photo: Glacier Media

A life was very likely saved on Sunday night when the quick thinking of two Kamloops Mounties and a civilian boater pulled a distressed woman to safety from the Thompson River.

According to police, emergency crews were called to a section of Riverside Park at about 8:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a woman in the water.

“When police arrived on scene, they called out to the woman but she did not engage and instead began to float downstream,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Fortunately, they were able to quickly flag down a civilian in a jet boat, who took them out to where the woman was floating, further into the main current.”

Evelyn said the Mounties pulled the woman onto the boat and got her to shore. She was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to Royal Inland Hospital for assessment and care.

“One of the officers received minor injuries during the rescue, but is expected to fully recover,” Evelyn said.

She also extended thanks from police to the civilian boater.