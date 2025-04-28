Kamloops RCMP seek public help to find missing woman

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Mounties are seeking public assistance to locate missing woman near Kamloops.

Mounties are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman believed to be in the Kamloops area.

Kamloops RCMP says Kelsey Lazic, 30, was reported missing on April 21 after her family hadn’t heard from her. She’s believed to be in the Kamloops area and is often in the North Shore.

Lazic is 5’8 with a slender build, brown hair, and brown eyes. She has tattoos including a teardrop tattoo below her left eye, and the words Gracie-Lee along with two roses on her right upper arm.

Mounties are asking Lazic or anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the detachment as soon as possible to confirm her wellbeing.

People with information can contact Kamloops police at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2025-11710.