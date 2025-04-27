Emergency room closed overnight at 100 Mile District General Hospital

Photo: Interior Health 100 Mile District General Hospital

The emergency room at 100 Mile District General Hospital will be unavailable overnight Sunday.

Interior Health says emergency department services will be unavailable from 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 27 to 7 a.m. on Monday, April 28.

Patients can access care at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake or Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. Anyone in the 100 Mile House community who needs life-threatening emergency care should call 911 to be transported to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

If you are unsure if you need to go to the emergency room, call HealthLink BC at 811, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.