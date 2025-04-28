Environment Canada calls for week of sunny skies, daytime highs around 25 C

Cindy White

The Kamloops area is expected to see clear and sunny conditions over the coming week, with temperatures predicted to reach highs of 25 C.

Monday will see increasing cloudiness and a 60 per cent chance of showers by the afternoon. A daytime high of 21 C will drop to a low of 7 C at night.

“Also looking at some gusty westerly winds in Kamloops, 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h in the afternoon, and the wind will ease in the evening,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Louis Kohanyi.

Tuesday will see mostly sunny conditions with a high of 20 C during the day and a low of 7 C at night.

“We're looking at this ridge of high pressure building on Tuesday night, a few clouds,” Kohanyi said.

Wednesday will see more sun and temperatures rising to 23 C. Clear skies and a low of 12 C are expected at night.

Sunny skies are anticipated to continue on Thursday. Temperatures will peak at 25 C and hit an overnight low of 12 C.

A mix of sun and cloud will be seen on Friday with a high of 25. Cloudy conditions are expected by Friday night as temperatures hit a low of 11 C.

Kohanyi said cloudy skies and highs around 18 C are forecast for the weekend.