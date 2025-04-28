Environment Canada calls for week of sunny skies, daytime highs around 25 C

The Kamloops area is expected to see clear and sunny conditions over the coming week, with temperatures predicted to reach highs of 25 C.
Monday will see increasing cloudiness and a 60 per cent chance of showers by the afternoon. A daytime high of 21 C will drop to a low of 7 C at night.
“Also looking at some gusty westerly winds in Kamloops, 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h in the afternoon, and the wind will ease in the evening,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Louis Kohanyi.
Tuesday will see mostly sunny conditions with a high of 20 C during the day and a low of 7 C at night.
“We're looking at this ridge of high pressure building on Tuesday night, a few clouds,” Kohanyi said.
Wednesday will see more sun and temperatures rising to 23 C. Clear skies and a low of 12 C are expected at night.
Sunny skies are anticipated to continue on Thursday. Temperatures will peak at 25 C and hit an overnight low of 12 C.
A mix of sun and cloud will be seen on Friday with a high of 25. Cloudy conditions are expected by Friday night as temperatures hit a low of 11 C.
Kohanyi said cloudy skies and highs around 18 C are forecast for the weekend.