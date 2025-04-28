Everything you need to know to exercise your civic duty this election day

Photo: The Canadian Press

Today is election day. Here is everything you need to know to exercise your civic duty.

Canada’s 45th federal election campaign has been a two-horse race. Recent polls suggest the Liberals, under Mark Carney, remain in the lead overall, though it is still a close contest with the Conservatives under Pierre Poilievre.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Don’t know where to vote? No problem. Click here to go to Elections Canada’s website, where you can type in your postal code to quickly find the location of your polling station.

To vote, you can show a driver’s licence or any other government-issued photo identification. There are other options, as well.

Turnout is expected to be healthy. A record 7.2 million voters took advantage of advanced polling. Long lines were reported over the Easter long weekend at many polling stations, including some in Kamloops.

More than 50,000 early votes were cast in the two Kamloops ridings — 28,292 in Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies and 25,209 in Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola.

Voter turnout was 62 per cent the last time Canadians went to the polls for a federal election, in 2021.

Who is who?

These are the names you will see on the ballot. Click the link to read Castanet's Q&A with each candidate, or click here to see where everyone stood at last week's all-candidates' debate.

Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola

Frank Caputo - Conservative Party (incumbent)

Iain Currie - Liberal Party

Chris Enns - People’s Party of Canada

Miguel Godau - NDP

Jenna Lindley - Green Party (did not participate)

Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies

Mel Arnold - Conservative Party (incumbent)

John Michael Henry - People’s Party of Canada

Phaedra Idzan - NDP

Owen Madden - Green Party

Ken Robertson - Liberal Party

Free rides

Transit and HandyDart service is free in the City of Kamloops on election day, according to the City of Kamloops.

Rideshare company Uride is also offering free rides to Kamloops voters up to $5, as long as it’s to or from an official polling station within city limits.

To access the free $5 ride, download the Uride app and enter the promo code VOTEKAM.