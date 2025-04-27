Runners take to the streets for 28th annual Boogie the Bridge

A river of red-clad runners poured through downtown Kamloops streets Sunday morning for the 28th edition of Boogie the Bridge.

Thousands of participants kicked off from the starting line at Riverside Park, crossed Overlanders Bridge and made their way to the North Shore before turning back around — running or walking distances of one kilometre, five kilometres, 10 kilometres or a 21-kilometre half marathon.

Boogie the Bridge race director Jenn Ruemper said attendance was good and sunny weather conditions were keeping spirits high.

“So much energy every year, for sure, the sunshine makes it that much better,” she said.

RUNClub Coach and Boogie participant Kevin Zhang ran the 10 kilometre distance and said he was pleased with the results. He said there was “quite a bit of positivity” among the runners.

“Boogie went amazing, really good turnout, it was a fun atmosphere overall and everyone’s very conscientious of where they were,” he said.

More than 2,500 people Boogied in 2024 and organizers were expecting to see about 3,000 turn out on Sunday.

Boogie founder and longtime organizer Jo Berry was at the finish line handing out high-fives and words of encouragement as participated completed their races.

“I don’t think any of us ever thought it would get to be as big as what it has gotten to, but it’s such a divine thing,” Berry told Castanet.

“When I see those thousands of people go across the start line, I can see all the people that have been there for years, or the light is going off in someone's eyes for the first time or it's their journey kind of starting — it's super emotional.”

Funds raised by this year's event will be donated to Volunteer Kamloops. Boogie the Bridge has raised more than $1.5 million for Kamloops charities and organizations.