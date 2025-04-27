Two human-caused wildfires sparked east of Merritt Saturday

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Two fires were discovered burning east of Merritt Saturday.

Two human-caused wildfires were discovered east of Merritt Saturday evening, and one has grown to at least 40 hectares in size.

According to a Saturday night update on the BC Wildfire Service map, the 40-hectare fire is burning out of control about 35 kilometres east of Merritt, just south of Douglas Lake.

The other fire, which burned just north of the Okanagan Connector near the Aspen Grove area, is now considered held, after it grew to just 0.6 hectares in size.

Both fires are suspected to be human caused, although the BC Wildfire Service has not provided any details about how they started.

The size of the BCWS' response to the fires is not known at this time. Castanet has reached out to a BCWS fire information officer more information.