Multiple homes believed to be on fire near Vought Park in Merritt

Photo: Tim M Building engulfed in flames Saturday night in Merritt

A Merritt resident says it appears multiple homes are on fire near Vought Park on Saturday night.

"I can see the glow. It is pretty massive," said Merritt resident Julie Pollard.

One resident believes the fire is on Pine Street.

"I believe it's the houses that have been vacant since the floods in 2021," Pollard added.

The fire is believed to have sparked just before 9 p.m.

''It looks like two homes are on fire,'' another resident told Castanet.

Multiple emergency vehicles are on the scene.