Young voters talk strategy as Kamloops candidates make pitch at farmers' market

Photo: Michael Potestio A young voter stops in at the PPC voting booth set up aloingside rivals NDP and Liberals at the Kamloops Farmers Market on Saturday, April 26.

Many of the young voters who were checking out the candidates at Saturday's Kamloops Farmers' Market say their ballots will be cast strategically on Monday — if they haven't been already.

The Liberals, NDP and People's Party of Canada had information booths set up as part of the St. Paul Street market. The Conservatives and Green Party did not.

A planned all-candidates' forum at the market was scrapped due to a scheduling conflict. Market manager Greg Unger told Castanet the booths were a compromise to to ensure shoppers still had the opportunity to learn more about those running to represent the Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola and Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies ridings.

Candidates present when Castanet stopped by were Iain Currie (Liberals, Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola), Chris Enns (PPC, Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola), Michael Henry (PPC, Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies), Phaedra Idzan (NDP, Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies) and Ken Robertson (Liberals, Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies).

Some still on fence

A number of young voters who spoke to Castanet at the market said they are voting strategically, and many had already cast a ballot in advanced polls.

But not everyone had their mind completely made up. Maliah Walker, 24, said she is not yet certain where her vote will go.

“I'm trying to figure out if I want to vote for Liberal or NDP and I'm thinking, with this election, I'll definitely have to be strategic voting at this point, because there's backlashes with every single party,” Walker said.

Maia Walker, 28 and not related, said she already voted strategically.

“I voted Liberal this time," the Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola voter said.

"I am not a fan of the Liberal Party, but I think the candidate in our riding is the strongest candidate that's not Conservative. So that was my choice, and I hate voting strategically."

Strategy session

Kenzie Stadnichuk, 28, will cast her ballot on Monday. She said her vote is going to the Liberals as a matter of strategy.

“I’m going to be strategically voting, most likely for Iain [Currie] — but it is not by choice, necessarily,” she said.

Steve Kovacs, 36, said he is also voting Liberal for strategic reasons.

“I do not want the Conservative Party to get in,” he said.

Braden, 30, and Fauve, 29, who did not provide their last names, said they checked out the candidates' booths at the market but already know how they’ll be voting on Monday.

Both said they typically vote Green but plan to vote Liberal.

“It's not that Liberals are a perfect party, but I'm not going to vote Conservative," Fauve said.