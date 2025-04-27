Kamloops mayor wants to strike two-man audit committee with hand-picked resident

Photo: KTW file photo. Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson says he intends to audit city hall finances with a new committee.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson says he wants to strike a two-person audit committee to look at city hall finances with a business owner he’s hand-picked for the role.

Hamer-Jackson said he’s asked Maria Mazzotta, City of Kamloops corporate officer, to put together some terms of reference for his proposed standing committee.

The Community Charter requires at least half of standing committee members to be elected members of council. The mayor, who would be one of the committee members, said he’s already chosen Tim Senger, co-owner of Kamloops Thai Massage, to be the other one.

“I’ve been working on it for quite a while,” Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops.

Mazzotta said in order to establish a committee, the mayor will first need to make a public statement.

She said the public has a right to know who has been appointed to a committee and when meetings are scheduled. There should also be opportunities for observers to attend, just like other committee meetings.

Few details from mayor

While Hamer-Jackson shared few details on the intent of his proposed audit committee, he told Castanet he plans to review documentation like the city’s Statement of Financial Information (SOFI) reports — annual public reports that tally up remuneration for elected officials and some employees, as well as payments to city suppliers.

"I think there's many, many things,” he said when asked what else the committee might look at.

“I don't want to say anything specific right now.”

One thing the mayor said he does want to see reviewed is the amount of money the city is spending on legal fees.

In January, council agreed to increase the city's annual budget to cover rising legal costs — a jump attributed to code of conduct investigations, a court challenge to the alternative approval process, freedom of information request challenges and other legal issues.

Hamer-Jackson, who has been the subject of several code of conduct complaints, is a vocal critic of the process. The mayor was found by independent investigators to have violated the code on three occasions since it was adopted in 2023.

Who could meet?

Mazzotta said by its nature, an audit committee may need to review confidential information — so closed meetings could present a hurdle for a two-person committee, especially where one person is a member of the public.

Council has already barred the mayor from attending closed committee meetings, citing numerous privacy breaches.

Mazzotta said that could mean such a two-person committee would be “really limited in its scope.”

“By virtue of needing to ensure confidential information isn't shared with the public, I don't think there could be any closed meetings if it was just the mayor and and one member of the public,” she said.

Mazzotta said if other members of council were on the committee, quorum could be achieved for closed meetings.

When asked what he plans to do about closed meetings, Hamer-Jackson said he didn’t know if they will “even have to have a closed meeting.”

A review of city audit committee agendas from years past shows a number of closed-door meetings.

Critical of spending

Hamer-Jackson said he selected Senger to be his fellow committee member based on recommendations from others.

“I know some different accountants and things like that, and he was referred,” he said. “I've talked to him quite a bit. He's very knowledgeable in doing stuff. So that's how I picked him.”

When reached by Castanet Kamloops, Senger said he met the mayor in January.

He said he’s helped run some successful businesses, describing himself as inquisitive and a quick study. He said he’s already downloaded years of municipal SOFI reports to analyze city spending — and he's been crunching the numbers.

He said he’ll be using the Canadian Audit and Accountability Foundation as the basis for his reviews.

When asked whether he has a background in financial auditing, Senger said he didn’t think that was relevant for the role.

“Anybody can read a financial statement, correct?” he said.

He described himself as a "small-c conservative" who is concerned with what he sees as too much spending at city hall. He acknowledged he’s also a vocal critic of federal government spending.

“I believe in less government, more freedom, and I’m in favour of less taxes — put it that way,” Senger said.

But he said he sees his role on the mayor's audit committee as being “very objective” and “apolitical.”

"I'm going in with a very open mind — but I also know what's been happening over the last few years based on public information that I downloaded from the city website,” he said.

Audit work is done

Earlier this month, Kamloops city council received a report on BDO Canada LLP’s annual audit of municipal financial statements.

The city received a clean audit, with no necessary changes identified to the municipality’s planned financial approach.

Mazzotta said because the Charter-required audit process is now complete, with no need to revisit it until late 2025 or early 2026, an audit committee may not have much to do right now.

“I don't really know what an audit committee would do between now and next year's audit cycle, because obviously, we retain an external auditor. There's costs associated with that,” she said.

“I don't believe there's a desire on the part of anyone in the corporation to keep that person working for us year-round.”

Committees dissolved

The mayor’s talk of establishing a new committee comes almost exactly two years after he made sweeping changes to council’s former standing committees by removing some councillors from their roles and appointing nine citizens — some of whom were his supporters, election campaign donors and campaign workers.

In response, the rest of council moved to dissolve the standing committees in favour of select committees — which are created by council as a whole.

When asked whether council could dissolve a new standing committee struck by Hamer-Jackson, Mazzotta said it's possible.

"I hope we wouldn't find ourselves in that sort of revolving door kind of scenario,” Mazzotta said.

“But I think in order for this committee to be effective in any kind of way, I think it would be prudent for the mayor to have some discussion with fellow members of council about their interests and whether serving on such committee would be of interest to them.”

— with a file from Tim Petruk