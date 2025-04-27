Community Futures Thompson Country up for provincial marketing honour

Photo: Contributed Small Biz Brew has proved popular in the Kamloops region.

Community Futures Thompson Country has been nominated for a significant marketing award.

The economic development organization is up for for the Marketing Innovation Award at the 2025 BC Economic Development Awards that will be held in Penticton next month.

CFTC teamed up with Kamloops business Twisted Goat Coffee Roasters on a project that ended up creating a new coffee line. It started as a limited-edition Community Futures Thompson Country Brew and then became Small Biz Brew. The original goal was to be a coffee bar sponsor at Kamloops’ new co-working hub, Standard Office Space, and then it became much bigger than that.

Members of the Community Futures team joined Twisted Goat Coffee Roasters for an immersive roasting session, learning about the process from bean to bag—participating in roasting and packaging the final product.

In addition to supporting a fellow local business, the partnership allowed both organizations to reach new audiences, created a unique marketing touchpoint for clients and stakeholders, and reinforced the value of grassroots collaboration. Local marketing agency Pepper was also brought into the project to develop custom-designed packaging.

“Our goal was to create something more engaging and meaningful than a monetary sponsorship,” projects and communications manager Jennifer Brown-Binns said in a press release. “And it moved beyond sponsorship; it was about crafting a meaningful partnership that celebrated local talent, highlighted our organization’s mission and engaged our team in a creative process.”

The BC Economic Development Awards will be held on May 14 in Penticton.