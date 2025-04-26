Participants and motorists encouraged to plan ahead for this year's Boogie the Bridge

Photo: KTW file

It’s time to Boogie the Bridge — and whether you’re a participant, applauding from the sidelines or hoping to avoid traffic hot spots, organizers have some tips for the busy weekend ahead.

Boogie Expo

People who have registered to run or walk at the event are encouraged to pick up their race packages — which includes the race bib, timing chip and Boogie t-shirt — at Boogie Expo on Saturday.

The Expo is being held at Moccasin Square Garden, 357 Chief Alex Thomas Way, until 1 p.m.

Attendees can take in sponsor and vendor booths, and take part in Boogie Bingo for a chance to win prizes. Anyone who wants to participate in Sunday’s event can also register in-person at the Expo.

Registered participants who can’t make Boogie Expo can pick up their race pack on race day Sunday at Riverside Park from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Before the race

On Sunday, thousands of people will fill the park for the main event. Participants and cheering squads are advised to take transit or show up early to nab a parking space.

“With an anticipated 3,000 participants, space would be tight no matter where we are,” organizers said on the Boogie website. “Showing up early (you need to be in the park before 8 a.m.) will give you a better chance of grabbing a spot.”

Parking spots are also available throughout downtown Kamloops.

Boogie participants who have picked up their race packages before the event can ride the bus for free by showing their race bibs to transit drivers on Sunday.

Let's Boogie

Half marathon runners and walkers will head off from the start line at 8 a.m.

At about 8:30, kids nine and under participating in Mini Boogie will be off for their 1K lap of Riverside Park.

All runners and walkers who will be completing the 5K and 10K distances will start at approximately 9 a.m.

“All distances start in Riverside Park, with the longer distances (21.1 km, 10km and 5 km) continuing along Victoria St. West, across the Overlanders Bridge then over to the Rivers Trail and alongside Schubert Drive,” Boogie organizers said on the race website.

The half marathon runners will continue along Westsyde Road and the Rivers Trail parallel to the North Thompson River.

“Enjoy the many bands, cheering stations and fantastic themed water stations located along the routes to entertain you, cheer you on and refresh you,” organizers said. “Watch your step as you read all the inspirational chalk messaging on the paved parts of the routes.”

All walkers and runners will need to complete the route by 12:30 p.m.

Road closures in effect

A number of road closures will be in place in downtown Kamloops and on the North Shore to make way for the event.

Motorists should plan to take alternate routes between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Drivers should opt to take the Halston Bridge if possible, as the northbound lanes of Overlanders Bridge and the Fortune Drive overpass will be closed.

Fort Avenue, Larch Avenue and Baker Street will be closed to traffic from Fortune Drive between 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

More information on road closures can be found here.

Race route maps and event information can be found on the Boogie the Bridge website.