Power outage in southwest Kamloops impacting nearly 3,000 BC Hydro customers

BC Hydro said a crew has been assigned to investigate the outage, which happened at about 5:15 p.m.

The power outage is impacting 2,467 properties in Dufferin, Aberdeen and parts of Upper Sahali, according to the utility company.

Another outage in the area of Thompson Rivers University and Hillside Drive is impacting 472 customers. The power went out just after 5 p.m.

It's the second time in two days an outage has impacted thousands of properties in the city's southwest. On Thursday at about 7:30 p.m., the power went out for the same number of BC Hydro customers.