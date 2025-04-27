Foundry Kamloops plans to show Inside Out next week for Child and Youth Mental Health Day

Photo: KTW file The Paramount Theatre, 503 Victoria St.

Foundry Kamloops is hosting a free screening of Inside Out next week to mark Child and Youth Mental Health Day.

The screening is slated for Wednesday at the Paramount Theatre, 503 Victoria St. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 6 p.m.

“With this event, and on this important day, our goal is to create a fun, low-barrier and positive experience where youth and families can come relax and connect,” said Lisa Johannesen, the manager of Foundry Kamloops.

“We wanted to create an opportunity that brings people together, lifts people up and builds stronger relationships.”

Admission is free, but tickets must be reserved at this link.

Foundry Kamloops is expected to open next summer in Desert Gardens, offering preventative and integrated health, mental health and social services for young people ages 12 to 24.