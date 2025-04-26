Embers Brewhouse opens doors in former home of Alchemy

Photo: Tim Petruk Workers were hanging signs for the new Embers Brewhouse, 650 Victoria St., on Friday morning.

A Kamloops brewpub has changed hands and names.

Embers Brewhouse is now open at 650 Victoria St., which had been the home of Alchemy Brewing since 2018.

Manager Trevor Ledbetter told Castanet the pub is now open for lunch. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Ledbetter said the new owners took over on April 1.

“We’re just putting our signs up, so now we’re doing the major transition,” he said. “It’s a brand new place.”

Embers is still working on its website, but anyone looking for more information can call 778-471-0096.