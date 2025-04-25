Highway 5 back open to normal flow of traffic, DriveBC reports

Photo: DriveBC Drivers are warned to expect traffic congestion at Highway 5 and Shuswap Road due to special events on Friday night.

UPDATE: 7:20 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting that Highway 5 near Shuswap Road has cleared and is back open.

ORIGINAL: 5:27 p.m.

Kamloops commuters are warned to expect major delays on Highway 5 near Shuswap Road due to a special event.

DriveBC said the event, while not on the highway, is causing congestion near the busy intersection.

A couple of events are happening in the area, including at gas stations on either side of Highway 5.

Petro-Canada is celebrating its Customer Appreciation Day with a barbecue and a giveaway, with race cars on display at both gas station locations.

This event is being held until 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

The annual Kamloops running event Boogie the Bridge is also hosting its expo nearby at Moccasin Square Gardens. Athletes are heading to the venue on Chief Alex Thomas Way to register for the event and pick up their race bibs and shirts.

The Boogie Expo is happening until 7 p.m. Friday, and will be running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.