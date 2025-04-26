Sun Peaks to host variety lineup of summer concerts, arts and culture festivals

Photo: Castanet The Village of Sun Peaks.

A variety mix of summer events are set to be hosted this year in Sun Peaks that organizers say will be unique to the mountain destination.

In a news release, Tourism Sun Peaks said its new summer series, Sun Peaks Centre Stage, will include music, motorsports, arts and lifestyle events.

“We wanted to capture that spirit and create moments that are both unforgettable and uniquely Sun Peaks,” said Tourism Sun Peaks executive director Naomi Kershinsky.

“It’s about connection, celebration, and making the most of this incredible place we call home.”

The season will kick off with Summersgiving and Solstice in Sun Peaks on June 21 and June 22. The event includes yoga, meditation and sound baths followed up by a long-table style community dinner.

Up next is a Canada Day concert headlined by Canadian band Toque on July 1.

Rockin’ in the Peaks will take place on July 4 and July 5 and will include artists Big Sugar, Philip Sayce, Wide Mouth Mason and 54-40.

The second annual Speed Week will be held from July 18 to 20 and will feature a luxury car showcase, a speaker series, a gravel race clinic and vendors. A newly added charity golf tournament will be held to support the Canucks Autism Network.

Endless Summer is the next event and will see a weekend of “sun-drenched live music, breezy DJ sets and mountain lifestyle” from August 8 to 10.

From Sept. 5 to 7 the Alpenglow Arts Festival will show off local arts and culture. Performances, workshops and immersive experiences will be capped off may a headline performance by guitarist Jesse Cook.

Paws in the Parks is the final event this summer and will include agility courses, pet-friendly vendors, adoption showcases and dog-friendly adventures. The event will be held from Sept. 12 to 14.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday. Further details on all summer events can be found here.