People asked to stay away from Valhalla Drive in Brocklehurst while Kamloops Mounties on scene

Photo: Castanet A Kamloops RCMP cruiser parked on a residential street.

Kamloops Mounties have swarmed a residential street in Brocklehurst, and they are asking people to stay away.

Police are asking people to avoid part of Valhalla Drive while officers deal with an undisclosed incident.

“At this time, we are asking residents to pease divert and refrain from approaching the areas where police officers are present in the interest of the investigation and safety of all those involved,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Details of the investigation are unavailable at this time in order to maintain its integrity."

This story will be updated if more information becomes known,.

Do you know what’s happening on Valhalla Drive, or do you have photos or video? Email [email protected] or phone our Kamloops newsroom at 778-376-2151.