Mounties in 100 Mile House put out call for tips about woman last seen in February

Photo: RCMP Jennifer Provencal

Mounties in 100 Mile House are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a woman who hasn’t been seen in nearly three months.

Jennifer Provencal, 51, was last seen on Feb. 5, police said in a news release on Friday. She was reported missing on Monday.

Provencal is described as a white woman standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

“Police are concerned for Jennifer’s health and wellbeing,” RCMP Cpl. Alex Berube said in the release.

Anyone with information can call their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.