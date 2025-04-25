Kamloops city council calls on province to renew fund for small businesses targeted by vandalism

Photo: Castanet A broken window at a downtown Kamloops business in 2024. A city councillor wants to see the province renew a funding program that alleviated the costs of dealing with vandalism or crime.

A Kamloops city councillor wants to see the B.C. government revive a rebate program that provides money to small businesses that have been victims of property crime and vandalism.

Council voted unanimously last week to support a motion from Coun. Dale Bass, who recommended sending a letter about the program to Diana Gibson, the provincial minister of jobs, economic development and innovation.

“This was a one-year program, but the damage to small businesses continues,” Bass said. “It would be nice to see that $2,000 grant still available to small businesses in some manner.”

The B.C. government’s Securing Small Business Rebate Program launched in November 2023. A total of $10.5 million was made available for the fund.

Small businesses could apply for up to $2,000 for the cost of repairs due to vandalism, such as replacing broken glass and removing graffiti.

Businesses could also apply to receive up to $1,000 for preventative measures like security camera installation or gates.

The fund was administered through the BC Chamber of Commerce.

Bass’ motion noted the rebate program has since closed, “removing a much-needed support” for the small business community.

A 2024 survey of more than 200 Kamloops businesses found that 52 per cent of respondents had experienced an increase in social issues or criminality over the past year.

Vandalism was one of the top issues reported by businesses participating in the survey.