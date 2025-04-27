TRU's nursing school inviting public to campus for 50 year anniversary

Photo: TRU A learning lab inside TRU's Chappell Family Building for Nursing and Population Health.

Thompson Rivers University’s school of nursing is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and they are inviting the public to look back at decades of healthcare education and service.

In a news release, the school of nursing said all are invited to attend a semi-centennial celebration on May 10.

The event will include a hospital exhibit that maps the evolution of nursing education at TRU, keynote speakers and discussions lead by health care leaders. Current students will also be presenting their research and projects.

“TRU’s school of nursing has been adapting to the ever-changing health-care landscape for 50 years, consistently providing high-quality education,” said interim associate dean of nursing Tracy Christianson.

“Today, our programs prepare health-care assistants, nurses and nurse practitioners to meet diverse patient needs, function as leaders and advance health-care practices.”

The university says the event will honour the school’s history, showcase achievements and look to the future.

“This event is an opportunity to reflect on the remarkable impact of TRU nurses, reconnect with our community and be inspired by the future of health care,” said Christianson.

Over its decades-long history, the school says it has grown to include undergraduate and graduate degrees and incorporated new technology and simulation labs into its programming. The first nursing class graduated in 1975.

Last year alone, the school added a mobile simulation lab to reach rural students and now houses TRU’s Population Health and Aging Rural Research Centre after it received board approval.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Nursing and OLARA buildings.

No registration is required and parking is free.