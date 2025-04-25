Police tight-lipped on presence in rural area near Cherry Creek

Photo: Contributed A Castanet reader in Cherry Creek captured this photo showing a police presence this week about three kilometres up Greenstone Road.

Police have been scouring a rural area west of Kamloops in large numbers in recent days, leaving residents in the Cherry Creek area to wonder what's going on — and whether the work is connected to a high-profile missing person's case.

Mounties confirmed they were there but won't share any details.

“The police presence was in connection with an ongoing investigation," RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark said in response to a query from Castanet. "No further details are being released publicly at this time."

Area residents who asked that their names not be published said a large number of officers and police vehicles were seen up Greenstone Road on Friday, April 11, remaining on scene until the following Sunday.

The neighbours said they saw numerous police officers meeting in a group and searching a field that weekend.

The police presence was said to have dissipated over the course of the next week, but returned to the area this past Tuesday — only to disappear again.

Neighbours have questions

One neighbour told Castanet police showed up at their door that first weekend asking for footage from any security cameras, identifying themselves as being from the serious crimes unit.

They said they took the opportunity to press for information about what happened.

“I asked if there was a body found up there and they paused and couldn’t say anything, and they just didn’t give me any information," they said.

At one point, the neighbour said they saw 14 police vehicles in the area. But she said the road was never closed.

“People have been going up and down all with that going on,” they said.

'It's obviously something'

Another neighbour told Castanet they saw a large white tent and investigators taking photographs, as well as evidence markers spread around the area.

The neighbour said there were numerous marked and unmarked police vehicles in the area, not far from the Pendleton Creek recreation site.

The neighbours said they noticed the police presence eased and disappeared last week, but then reappeared again this past Tuesday.

There was no police presence along Greenstone Road on Wednesday morning when Castanet attended the area.

“It's obviously something,” one neighbour said, adding they thought it strange police would leave and then return en masse after a week.

The neighbour said they were initially concerned for their safety when they saw the police presence, but said an officer reassured them there was no public safety concern.

They said they are now more curious than concerned, wondering whether the presence is connected to a high-profile missing persons case.

Do you have any information about the recent police action in Cherry Creek? Email [email protected] or phone our Kamloops newsroom at 778-376-2151.