Kamloops man who abused stepdaughter, two nieces has day parole extended

A Kamloops sex offender has had his day parole extended less than two years into a five-year prison sentence for a series of “predatory” offences targeting his stepdaughter and two young nieces.

The 46-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identities of his victims. In 2023, he plead guilty to three counts of sexual interference of a person under 16 and was handed a five-year sentence.

The offences took place in Kamloops between 2012 and 2016 and were described as sexual touching. A judge described the offences as "predatory," repeated and prolonged.

The man has been living in a half-way house since October, when he was first granted day parole, and a decision by the Parole Board of Canada last week has extended that for another six months.

In its decision, the parole board said the man’s risk for sexual reoffending was below average, he was assessed as having a relatively low to moderate risk for sexual violence and he presents a moderate risk of violence toward a partner.

He has no major mental disorders and his alcoholism was described as being in full remission.

The board also noted his good behaviour while incarcerated, including seeking out counselling and completing institutional programming.

While on day parole, the board said he had not breached any of his conditions and has demonstrated “manageability in the community.”

While on parole, the man will be prohibited from contacting his victims and required to have no contact with children under the age of 16, to not go near places where children might be and to report all his relationships.

He’s also had restrictions placed on mobile phone use.