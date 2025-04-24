Nutters Kamloops launching second annual May fundraising campaign for CMHA

Photo: Nutters Everyday Naturals Over $700 was raised by Nutters Kamloops store for the Canadian Mental Health Association in 2024.

A health food store in downtown Kamloops is hoping to raise funds in support of mental health — and the goal is to surpass last year's fundraising total.

In a news release, Nutters Everyday Naturals said it will once again be launching its May mental health month fundraising campaign to raise funds for the Canadian Mental Health Association.

The campaign was first held last year, and raised a total of $22,718 across its 25 stores from B.C. to Manitoba. Over $700 was raised by the Kamloops store on Seymour Street.

In order to exceed that amount this year, customers this year will be invited to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, which will go directly to local CMHA offices.

"We were thrilled with the success of last year's campaign, and we’re excited to bring it back this May," said Nutters Kamloops franchise owner Sarah Sims.

"The generosity of our customers last year made a real difference, and we hope to continue growing this momentum. By rounding up your purchase, our community is directly supporting mental health initiatives and helping break down the stigma surrounding mental illness.”

Through the campaign, Nutters said it hopes to raise awareness of mental health challenges and provide support for individuals and families in need.

Funds raised will contribute to CMHA programming, including advocacy, education and direct services.