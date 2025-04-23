Major Crime Unit investigating body found in vehicle fire on Highway 97C

Photo: Castanet The Southeast District Major Crime Unit is investigating a body found in a vehicle fire along Highway 97C near Merritt Tuesday, April 22.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken over an investigation into a body found in a vehicle fire that forced a lengthy closure of Highway 97C on Tuesday.

In a news release, Mounties said emergency services responded to a single vehicle fire along Highway 97C near Merritt on Tuesday.

After the fire was extinguished, a body was discovered in the vehicle.

“The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has assumed conduct of the investigation and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Jason Smart.

“At this time, the cause of the fire and any potential foul play remains under investigation.”

According to DriveBC, the highway between Merritt and Logan Lake was closed at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22, due to the incident. The highway was reopened after 10 p.m.

Speaking with Castanet on Tuesday, Shae Stearns with the BC Wildfire Service said an initial attack crew responded to douse the blaze, which had spread to nearby vegetation.