Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre ER to close over Wednesday night

Photo: File Photo

The emergency department at Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre will be closed over Wednesday night.

In a news release, Interior Health said emergency services at the hospital will be unavailable from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

Interior Health is advising patients that require emergency care to attend Royal Inland hospital in Kamloops during the closure. All other inpatient services will continue at Lillooet Hospital.

People experiencing a life-threatening emergency should call 911 to be taken to the nearest appropriate healthcare facility. Anyone unsure if an emergency room visit is warranted can contact HealthLink BC at 811.

The Lillooet Hospital ER normally operates 24/7.