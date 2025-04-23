Mounties seek man who allegedly brandished machete in Kamloops store

Photo: RCMP Police officers were called to the 1800-block of Tranquille Road at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 10 where a man had allegedly produced a machete when a store employee attempted to stop him from stealing.

Mounties are asking for the public's help in locating a man alleged to have pulled a machete on a grocery store employee after he was caught stealing.

According to Kamloops RCMP, officers were called to a store in the 1800-block of Tranquille Road at 8:30 p.m. on April 10.

Mounties said a man brandished a machete after a store employee attempted to stop him from stealing.

“Multiple officers responded to the area, but did not locate the suspect, who had fled on a bike,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said.

“Since then, police have obtained a photo and are releasing it to the public with the hope that someone will recognize the person and reach out to investigators.”

The suspect is described as a white man with short dark hair wearing a dark jacket, pants and white sneakers with stripes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to the investigation is asked to contact police at 250-828-3000.