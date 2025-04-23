Small fire near Coquihalla Highway now held

Photo: BC Wildfire Service A fire is burning south of Merritt Wednesday afternoon.

UPDATE: 1:40 p.m.

The small fire burning near the Coquihalla Wednesday has now been held, after BC Wildfire Service crews quickly responded to the blaze.

The fire, which was burning near Comstock Road, was kept to less than a hectare in size.

It's believed to have been human caused.

UPDATE: 1:10 p.m.

Nine BC Wildfire Service firefighters are on scene of the fire off the Coquihalla Highway Wednesday afternoon.

Fire information officer Shae Stearns says the fire, burning near Comstock Road, remains smaller than a hectare in size, but it's still classified as "out of control."

One response officer and two four-person response teams are now on site, working to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL: 12:50 p.m.

A small fire is burning off the Coquihalla Highway Wednesday afternoon.

The wildfire is burning near Comstock Road, just north of the highway. According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire was discovered just after noon on Wednesday.

It is currently listed at 0.009 hectares in size.

Castanet has reached out to the BC Wildfire Service to see if crews are responding to the fire.