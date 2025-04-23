Kamloops all-candidates' debate dominated by domestic concerns, not Trump talk

Photo: Michael Potestio Candidates running to be MP for Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola faced off in an online election forum on Tuesday, April 22.

Despite dominating much of the discussion across Canada in the run up to next week’s federal election, U.S. President Donald Trump did not feature prominently in an all-candidates’ debate on Tuesday night for those looking to represent Kamloops’ two ridings.

U.S. tariffs and annexation threats were not discussed at any length and no audience questions were asked on the subject, though Trump did come up in one candidate’s closing address.

Viewers weighing in with questions wanted to hear the candidates talk about Bill C-69, invasive mussels and the carbon tax.

There were glancing references to tariffs in discussion of interprovincial trade, but affordability and crime ruled the night.

The threat from the U.S. was mentioned only a few times by candidates for the Liberals, NDP and People’s Party of Canada.

Neither Conservative candidate mentioned Pierre Poilievre by name, while both Liberals name-dropped Mark Carney on numerous occasions.

What they said

A quote from the closing argument of each candidate

Iain Currie, Liberals, Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola: What will keep me up at night is the fact that more than 80 per cent of businesses in this riding describe increasing impacts from criminality and social issues. But I won't overreact, and I won't fall into slogans and easy solutions when there are none — and instead work with you, bringing your voice to the government in Ottawa.

Chris Enns, PPC, Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola: The role of government is to take care of the basics and let the people drive innovation. They know what they need but stifle them with bureaucracy, regulations and over-taxation and their spirit will die. You have a third option — I and the People's Party of Canada want to secure a free and prosperous future for Canadians.

Miguel Godau, NDP, Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola: The NDP has stood up for people. We’ve seen Tommy Douglas bring in healthcare, we’ve seen Jack Layton inspire the people and we need NDP in Ottawa to hold the government of the day accountable to the people.

Frank Caputo, Conservatives, Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola: At one point I added up 12 Liberals, and I took every single one of the times that they spoke in the House of Commons, combined them, and I had still spoken more times than all of them combined.

Mel Arnold, Conservatives, Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies: I believe I have a track record of listening to constituents. I meet with municipalities, I meet with the First Nations bands' chiefs and councils regularly and offer my assistance in any way I can to anyone and everyone, including the bands, to help life become more affordable.

Ken Robertson, Liberals, Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies: Mark Carney and I will fight for your economic security, protect your income and savings and build the economic conditions for increased affordability, resiliency and recovery.

Michael Henry, PPC, Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies: You're not following a party, you're joining a movement. This is your moment. The Canada you believe in is ready to rise again, and it starts with you.

Owen Madden, Greens, Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies: I respect oil and gas and coal workers enough to tell them that the future is not oil, gas and coal. We can transition those workers, retrain those workers for a clean energy future.

Exchanging jabs

Conservative Caputo and Liberal Currie at times took the air out of the room trading barbs over their parties’ platforms — and more. Both are longtime former prosecutors in the Kamloops Crown counsel office.

Candidates in both ridings were asked opened-ended questions related to the main concerns they’re hearing on the campaign trail. Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies were asked what prospective voters were talking about on the doorstep and Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola candidates were asked a similar question regarding the business community.

Godau said he’s heard of fears of not being able to afford to die business due to tariffs, Currie said crime and street disorder, Enns highlighted the need to diversify economies in the riding and Caputo noted businesses experiencing death by a thousand financial cuts from costs and high taxes.

Henry said crime and affordability are the top issues he’s heard raised.

Madden pointed to affordability, as well, specifically pointing to the cost of rent and food. Robertson said affordability and climate change were among the top issues he’s heard and Arnold said affordability was one of the top issues he’s hearing, too.

Kamloops-Shuswap Central Rockies candidate NDP Phaedra Idzan was unable to attend and Jenna Lindley, who is running for the Greens in Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola, has been unreachable the entire campaign.

Tuesday's forum was hosted by the Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce with Castanet, CFJC-TV and the North Shore and Kamloops Central business improvement associations.

Election day is April 28.

