Kamloops council approves public hearing for two six-storey residential buildings on Summit Drive

Photo: City of Kamloops / Urban Design Group Architects Ltd. A 202-unit development has been proposed for an area in Upper Sahali.

Two six-storey buildings with more than 200 studio and one-bedroom homes could be added to a property in Upper Sahali, on Summit Drive near the Trans-Canada Highway.

Kamloops city council has agreed to send a development proposed for 1415 Summit Dr. to a public hearing.

Marvin Kwiatkowski, the city’s development, engineering and sustainability director, said the applicant, identified as Vancouver-based Cross Developments Inc. in council documents, wants to construct two multi-family buildings on the site.

“You can see it's a fairly attractive looking development. It's also worth noting that this development is within the area that council deemed for the new revitalization tax exemption bylaw for purpose built rentals,” Kwiatkowski said.

“That came into place last November, so we've seen quite a bit of activity and action since that went into place last year.”

The revitalization tax exemption bylaw applies to a number of areas across Kamloops and was put in place to spur the construction of new rental housing in core neighbourhoods.

The tax exemption applies to the increased assessed value of improvements creating the purpose-built rental housing units — but it doesn’t exempt the property owner from certain local service taxes.

A report prepared for last week's council meeting noted the surrounding properties are all multi-unit residential buildings, ranging from row homes to apartment buildings.

The site is also close to Sa-Hali Secondary School and the Sahali business district, as well as bus stops and multi-use paths.

Traffic, parking concerns

The report said the developer hosted an open house on Feb. 24, which was attended by about 20 people who were owners or renters in the neighbouring residential developments.

“Concerns raised by the community focused primarily around traffic, parking and building height, which were addressed by the developer through in-depth discussion,” the report said.

“Positive comments received from the open house noted that the new development will help block highway noise in the area and recognized the need for additional rental stock in the area to ensure affordability.”

The report noted parking would be located mainly in surface lots, and partially underground.

“Some of the existing parking are will be removed to make way for the new development,” the report said.

A traffic impact assessment approved by the provincial Ministry of Transportation and Transit shows the impact on the highway and nearby roads will be “minimal.”

The report noted upgrades to the southbound highway off-ramp located off of Summit Drive has already been identified as a priority, with construction tentatively scheduled for 2027.

“These future upgrades have been planned for the area prior to this application being made,” the report said.