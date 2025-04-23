Video clips played at murder trial show rented cargo van travelling around Kamloops

Mounties have called their investigation into the murder of a Thompson Rivers University professor the most complex police probe in Kamloops history, and a B.C. Supreme Court judge is now getting an up-close look at what they meant.

Week 2 of Butch Bagabuyo’s first-degree murder trial got underway on Tuesday at the Kamloops Law Courts. The 57-year-old lawyer is accused of killing his client, 60-year-old Mohd Abdullah, on March 11, 2022.

According to prosecutors, Bagabuyo and Abdullah worked together in 2016 to hide $774,000 from Abdullah’s ex-wife during his separation. Abdullah, who worked as a computer sciences instructor at TRU, was trying to collect that money in the months leading up to his death.

The Crown has alleged Bagabuyo killed Abdullah after burning through the money, stabbing him to death inside his second-floor law office in the 300-block of Victoria Street and then enlisting the help of an unknowing elderly friend to rent a cargo van and help dispose of the evidence.

Abdullah was reported missing after failing to show up to work at TRU on March 14, 2022. His body was discovered three days later inside a large storage tote in the back of a cargo van parked outside the home of Bagabuyo’s friend.

In 2022, then-Kamloops RCMP Supt. Syd Lecky said the investigation into Abdullah’s death was “unprecedented” in its complexity.

Where did they go?

Last week, court spent hours watching and dissecting security video obtained by police as part of their investigation.

The videos come from dozens of locations in Kamloops and one in Cache Creek — homes, businesses like The Home Depot and Denny’s, and institutions like Royal Inland Hospital and TRU. The clips are the result of painstaking work by investigators to comb through private footage.

In court, RCMP Cpl. David Marshall used the clips to stitch together a timeline of events for Bagabuyo and Wynand Rautenbach, the elderly friend he asked to help him dispose of a bin containing problematic evidence. Rautenbach did not know the bin contained Abdullah’s body.

On Tuesday, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker granted Castanet’s application for video exhibits, so we can now show you what was played in court.

The clips shown so far show two men renting a van from the Budget on Notre Dame Drive on March 15, 2012, then driving that vehicle and Bagabuyo’s Honda Pilot around the city.

Their journey included a stop at a park near Bagabuyo's Columbia Street home, during which it is alleged the bin was loaded into the van.

Court has heard Bagabuyo and Rautenbach put nearly 600 kilometres on the rental van, but it’s not clear where exactly they went when they were outside of the gaze of security cameras.

In court on Tuesday, Marshall said security cameras show the rental van took one hour to drive from Kamloops to Cache Creek on March 16, 2022, but took three hours to return home.

Testifying last week, Rautenbach said he and Bagabuyo couldn’t find a good spot to dispose of the bin, and he mentioned Bagabuyo throwing something into a garbage bin at a rest stop near Tobiano.

The trial continues

Bagabuyo’s nine-week trial will continue at the Kamloops Law Courts on Wednesday, when prosecutors are expected to call another police witness.

The trial will move to the Vancouver Law Courts on May 5.